Secunderabad residents to get a big relief; Tukaram Gate RuB opening soon

Hyderabad: As part of its efforts to provide better transport facilities and to curb increasing traffic congestion due to expanding of urbanization across the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is soon going to open a 375-meter-long four-lane Tukaram Gate Railway Under Bridge (RuB) between Malkajgiri and Secunderabad railway stations.

According to the GHMC officials, with the four-lane road the under bridge at Tukaram Gate is getting ready. The RuB eases congestion in Malkajgiri, Marredpally, Tarnaka, Mettuguda and will provide good connectivity to people of Moulali, Malkajgiri and Tarnaka to proceed to Secunderabad.

"The RuB will be made available soon, as work is nearing completion. It is likely to be inaugurated in February. The RuB will provide great relief from frequent closure of railway level- crossing at Lalaguda. The underbridge will also reduce inconvenience caused by frequent level crossings," said a GHMC official.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs.29.10 crore. The RuB work is being done by the GHMC along with the railways. It has total length of 375 meters, 40 m of box portion and 245 m of approaches, including 86 meters (ramp length towards Mettuguda, Sec'bad) and 159 meters (Ramp Length towards Marredpally).

So far, the municipal corporation has undertaken works worth Rs 8,000 crore and has taken up 24 flyovers, railway under bridges and underpasses have been completed and in order to make Hyderabad a signal free city.