Secunderbad: Torrential rains throw SCB citizens in a tizzy

Secunderbad: Torrential rains along with lightning and gusty winds on Wednesday morning left the residents of the Secunderabad Cantonment in a state of panic. While this brought huge relief from summer heat, many low-lying areas also reported waterlogging and inundation. Locals were found struggling as there was power cut for more than 12 hours.

Seethaphalmandi received the highest rainfall of 72.8 mm followed by Bansilalpet with 67 mm, West Marredpally with 61.8 mm, Alwal with 59.3 mm and Balanagar received 54.3 mm rainfall.

Due to the heavy downpour, many areas including Ganesh Nagar- West Marredpally, Picket, Seetharampuram, Rasoolpura, Malani Enclave- Trimulgheery., Padmanabha Colony, Bowenpally, Hasmathpet were waterlogged and around 25 trees and electric poles were uprooted due to heavy winds.

Ajay Kumar, a resident of Ganesh Nagar said, "After many complaints were logged to the electricity department since the morning, at last after 12 hours power got restored. Every year due to rains we have been facing water logging and power cut issues and officials do not take up any permanent solution this. If stormwater drains are laid in the colony, we will not face any water logging during rains."

Sai Kumar, a resident of SCB said, "From 4 am we do not have electricity as all electric poles were uprooted due to gusty winds. It is almost 18 hours now that power has not been restored even after all the fallen poles were removed. We filed several complaints since the morning, but all fell on deaf ears."

"With a heavy downpour on Wednesday morning, our enter colony lanes were inducted with water. All the promises made by SCB officials are only for namesake. Whenever it rains water overflows from the sewage areas and from the Trimulgheery lake. The main reason of inundation is that the width of the sewage pipe at outflow is only 1 foot due to which there is a lot of water logging," rued Suresh Kumar, resident of Trimulgheery.

Meanwhile, a SCB senior officer said, "Around 10 teams have been appointed from the SCB sanitation wing to clear waterlogged areas. Around 25 trees were uprooted in various localities which were removed after the rain stopped."

Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy said that there is a power outage in some parts of the city as trees and electric poles were uprooted. Teams have been deployed to clear the mess and power will be restored soon.