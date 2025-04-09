  • Menu
Security guard assaults woman at Sarath City Capital Mall

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a security guard at Sarath City Capital Mall in Kondapur allegedly kicked and assaulted a woman and her friends over a dispute of bike parking.

The incident was reported on Monday, with the video believed to have been captured by onlookers going viral on social media platforms. As per reports, the woman, who was riding a scooter, got into an argument with the security guard over the designated two-wheeler parking. In a shocking turn of events, the guard allegedly kicked the woman.

The videos of the incident are drawing widespread criticism of the mall’s management and raised concerns over the behaviour of staff towards visitors. The victim had filed a complaint with the Cyberabad police.

