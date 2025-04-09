Live
- Health camp held for SPF personnel at Secretariat
- Ensure all eligible get free LPG cylinders, officials told
- Sanjana Sanghi talks about the importance of education in shaping one’s purpose
- CMR National PU College Students Shine with Outstanding 2nd PUC Results
- 7-year-old boy drowns in swimming pool
- Tributes paid to Sankarambadi Sundarachari
- Divine Rhythms and Dance Grace Ramanavami Celebrations at Ramalayam
- PRSI Tirupati chapter elects new office bearers
- IIT Madras develops smart indoor navigation system
- Honouring library workers who make learning possible
Security guard assaults woman at Sarath City Capital Mall
Highlights
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a security guard at Sarath City Capital Mall in Kondapur allegedly kicked and assaulted a woman and her friends...
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a security guard at Sarath City Capital Mall in Kondapur allegedly kicked and assaulted a woman and her friends over a dispute of bike parking.
The incident was reported on Monday, with the video believed to have been captured by onlookers going viral on social media platforms. As per reports, the woman, who was riding a scooter, got into an argument with the security guard over the designated two-wheeler parking. In a shocking turn of events, the guard allegedly kicked the woman.
The videos of the incident are drawing widespread criticism of the mall’s management and raised concerns over the behaviour of staff towards visitors. The victim had filed a complaint with the Cyberabad police.
Next Story