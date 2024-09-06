  • Menu
Seed Ganesha launched to promote eco-friendly festival

Highlights

A unique initiative, the ‘Seed Ganesha programme’ has been launched to promote eco-friendly idols during the festive season

Hyderabad: A unique initiative, the ‘Seed Ganesha programme’ has been launched to promote eco-friendly idols during the festive season. After performing puja, these idols can be placed in the mud or in a big pot where the seeds, after a few days, will sprout and grow into small saplings. Once they are of certain size, they can be planted back into soil in apartment complexes, backyards, or parks, highlighted theGreen India Challenge (GIC).

“With growing environmental pollution, it is the need of the hour to grow many trees, plant saplings, and nurture them every minute. We are also planning to identify plants with great medicinal and therapeutic values, and these Ganesha idols will soon have those seeds as well. We will be continuing this initiative annually during Vinayaka Chavithi,” said Green India head and former MP J Santhosh Kumar. He urged the public to forego chemically painted Ganesha idols that could cause extreme harm to the environment and water pollution and advised them to embrace idols made from the mud or pure clay.

