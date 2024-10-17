Seethakka rebuts KTR’s debt accusations

Hyderabad: In response to BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s accusations that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has accumulated a record-breaking Rs 80,500 crore in loans in just ten months, Minister for Panchayat Raj Seethakka took to X to issue a sharp rebuttal. She pointed out that it is, in fact, the previous regime led by KTR’s party that pushed the State into a situation where new loans had to be taken just to pay the interest on existing debts. She fired back, stating that KTR’s government inherited and perpetuated the cycle of debt. Seethakka further highlighted that during the nine and a half years of BRS rule, the State incurred loans amounting to a staggering Rs seven lakh crore. The Minister countered KTR’s claims by stating that every day, Rs 207 crore from the public exchequer is being spent just to pay the interest and installments on these loans, which averages Rs 6,000 crore a month.