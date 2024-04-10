Senior IPS officer Rajiv Ratan dies of cardiac arrest

Hyderabad:Telangana State senior IPS officer Rajiv Ratan, Director General of Telangana Vigilance and Enforcement, died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at the private hospital. The final rites of Rajiv Ratan are to be held on Wednesday at the Mahaprasthanam.

On Tuesday morning, the officer complained of chest pain, and the family members rushed him to AIG Hospital in Raidurg. A 1991 batch IPS officer, he served as IG Operation, MD, Police Housing Corporation, and SP, Karimnagar. Despite his impending retirement in the next six months, his untimely demise has left a void among his peers. IPS officers visited the hospital to pay their respects to their colleague who passed away suddenly while on duty.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan expresses profound condolences on the untimely demise of a senior IPS officer. His sudden passing due to a heart attack has deeply saddened all. The Governor emphasised Late Rajiv Ratan's enduring legacy of dedicated service to the police department and also extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the sudden demise of senior IPS officer Rajiv Ratan. In his condolence message, Revanth Reddy said, “Rajiv Ratan was sincere and efficient in discharging his duties in his entire career in the police department. Recently, the senior police official headed the vigilance and enforcement inquiry on the Medigadda barrage.

During his stint, the IPS officer worked as Karimnagar SP Director General of State Fire Services, Inspector General to Hyderabad Region, and Police Housing Corporation MD.”

The CM remembered the remarkable services rendered by the departed IPS officer to the police department in the State for a long time. Revanth said that Telangana will remember the senior police official who performed the duties efficiently and honestly. He conveyed deep sympathies to the grieving family members.

Ratan had earlier worked as SP Karimnagar, DG of Fire Services, managing director of police housing corporation, Additional Director General of Police (organisation) and IG Hyderabad region, and SP Karimnagar, among various postings during his 33-year-long career.

Upon learning of the tragic event, several IPS officers visited the AIG hospital to offer their condolences to the bereaved family members. State DGP Ravi Gupta, Intelligence Additional DGP B Shivadhar Reddy, Railways Road Safety Additional DGP Mahesh M Bhagwat, RTC MD VC Sajjanar, police commissioners Avinash Mohanty, Tarun Joshi, and others paid their respects to the officer.