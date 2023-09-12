  • Menu
Senior most Telangana leader D Srinivas is still critical

Highlights

Senior most Telangana Congress leader D Srinivas health condition is still critical.

In a fresh health bulletin released by a corporate hospital in Hyderabad, doctors said that " Srinivas is in septic shock in MODS and continues to be under intensive care monitoring on non invasive ventilation and vassopressor support to maintain blood pressure.

His condition is critically ill", the health bulletin said.





