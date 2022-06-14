Series of intellect parleys to precede launch of BRS

Hyderabad: TRS president K Chandrashekar Rao is holding serious discussions with intellectuals and political strategists on where and how to establish the first footprint regarding the proposed national party.

It is learnt that KCR is studying the people's issues mainly in BIMARU (Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh) states. He feels that these are the states where people are struggling for drinking water, irrigation and health facilities. I-PAC, a political consulting firm mentored by poll strategist Prashant Kishor, is said to be supplying KCR the necessary inputs about the living standards, the performance index of those state governments, and their political strength.

KCR feels that if the focus is laid on these states soon after announcing the launch of the political party, it would help him better in exposing the omissions and commissions of the BJP and establish how the Modi government had failed in all respects. Along with this, he wants to present his development agenda before the people in the north. He is also said to be closely monitoring the developments in the BJP-ruled states like Gujarat, Himachal and Karnataka where elections are due soon.

KCR is said to be holding talks with some noted persons in north Indian states and had invited them for detailed discussion and exchange of ideas on his proposed national party. Many retired IAS and IPS officials, intellectuals and social activists are being invited to get feedback and take their suggestions before launching the national party.