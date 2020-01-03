Serilingampally: Boy hurt after touching high tension wire

Serilingampally: A 12-year-old boy, Sashikiran, of Dube Colony here sustained injuries on Friday after accidentally touching high tension 11 KW overhead wire at his residence. He was admitted to Rainbow Children's Hospital.

On getting information, BJP State Executive Committee Member Jnanendra Prasad visited the hospital and consoled the boy's family members. He wished speedy recovery. Prasad demanded that the TS Transco officials take proper precautions to prevent such accidents.