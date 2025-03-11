Set ball rolling for selection of beneficiaries: Mantri to babus

Hyderabad: Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has instructed the officials to immediately examine the applications received for Indiramma Houses in the Gram Sabhas held in the third week of January and initiate the selection process of the beneficiaries.

The Minister on Monday held a review meeting with officials on Indiramma Houses at the Secretariat. He said that the selection process of the beneficiaries should be carried out by taking into account the local conditions and strict action should be taken in identifying eligible beneficiaries. The authorities should use technology to the maximum extent possible and ensure that only eligible people get Indiramma Houses.

He cautioned that if it was found that ineligible were getting the benefitted with the scheme, their names would be removed from the scheme even if the construction advances. The poor across the state are waiting for Indiramma houses. The officials should work in accordance with their wishes and select the poorest of the poor and prepare a list in a transparent manner. At no stage should there be any talk of granting houses to the ineligible, he said.

Their eligibility should be ascertained at the time of application for the houses, due to which justice will be done to the eligible people over time. Those who are not eligible should be identified at the primary stage so that they do not get included in the list of beneficiaries, the Minister added.