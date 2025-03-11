Live
- 38 Holi 2025 Wishes, Greetings, Captions & Messages: Celebrate the Festival of Colours
- Indian Army organises free medical camp in Akhnoor's remote village
- Armenian Foreign Minister thanks EAM Jaishankar for warm welcome
- NDA candidates file nominations
- MLA inspects bridge works in Seethanagaram
- Hyundai Motor planning to build 1st local hydrogen fuel cell plant
- Elon Musk hints at Ukraine link with massive cyberattack on X
- Vignana Bharathi School celebrates Annual Day
- Interstellar Re-Release: Christopher Nolan’s Sci-Fi Epic Returns to Theaters This Day
- Vizag MP proposes key measures to enhance maritime capabilities
Just In
Set ball rolling for selection of beneficiaries: Mantri to babus
Hyderabad: Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has instructed the officials to immediately examine the applications received for Indiramma...
Hyderabad: Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has instructed the officials to immediately examine the applications received for Indiramma Houses in the Gram Sabhas held in the third week of January and initiate the selection process of the beneficiaries.
The Minister on Monday held a review meeting with officials on Indiramma Houses at the Secretariat. He said that the selection process of the beneficiaries should be carried out by taking into account the local conditions and strict action should be taken in identifying eligible beneficiaries. The authorities should use technology to the maximum extent possible and ensure that only eligible people get Indiramma Houses.
He cautioned that if it was found that ineligible were getting the benefitted with the scheme, their names would be removed from the scheme even if the construction advances. The poor across the state are waiting for Indiramma houses. The officials should work in accordance with their wishes and select the poorest of the poor and prepare a list in a transparent manner. At no stage should there be any talk of granting houses to the ineligible, he said.
Their eligibility should be ascertained at the time of application for the houses, due to which justice will be done to the eligible people over time. Those who are not eligible should be identified at the primary stage so that they do not get included in the list of beneficiaries, the Minister added.