Set up fast-track court in Nagaraju case: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has demanded a fast-track court to conduct trial in the murder case of 25-year-old Dalit youth B Nagaraju. The Karimnagar MP, after visiting the deceased family members at S Marpally village of Vikarabad district on Monday, said Nagaraju was brutally murdered in full public view at Saroornagar on the night of May 4 for marrying a Muslim woman.

The BJP criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for being 'inhuman' and for not responding to the ghastly murder.

"Though the National Commission for Scheduled Castes has directed the State government to pay an ex-gratia of Rs 8.5 lakh to the victim's family, besides a house and job to his wife, the CM has not yet taken action on the commission's direction," Sanjay said.

He asked why KCR had not called on the bereaved family of Nagaraju. What has his government done when a Dalit Hindu was butchered on the road just for marrying a Muslim girl? What has happened to the so-called Dalit organisations and secular outfits? Have they not seen the agony and poverty of Nagaraju's family members?" he questioned.

The State BJP president said KCR was not bothered about the brutal murder as he was scared of the All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen. He asked, does the State have a Home minister? adding, "I was told by many that even the Police department was not sure who the Home minister is?" Bandi called upon Dalits to realise the KCR's style of functioning and put pressure on his inaction when atrocities are perpetrated against them. He said the family members of Nagaraju were worried that they would also become targets if the accused were out on bail from jail.

He assured that the party would stand by the family and take every care to protect them. Refusing to accept it as a case of honour killing or a fallout of a dispute between two families, Bandi said it was definitely "an act of Muslim terrorists to create a fear psychosis among Hindus."

The MP pointed out that when a Dalit youth was murdered in Miryalaguda a few years, ago, "the so-called progressive organisations made a hue and cry. But they have remained silent since Nagaraju was brutally killed by a Muslim. Why are they not questioning the Muslim youth who are trapping Hindu girls in the name of Love Jihad?" he asked.