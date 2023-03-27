Setting fire is not our culture: Kishan

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy said here on Sunday that false cases of arson have been foisted against BJYM State president Bhanu Prakash and 11 others. Addressing media after a 'Mulakhat'with Bhanu Prakash and 11 others lodged in the Chanchalguda prison, he said, lakhs of unemployed youth in the State were anguished with the leak of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam papers."The youth is in agony and anguish; leak of service commission exam papers is unacceptable", Reddy asserted.





"Information doing rounds since the issue has come to the fore is many big heads are behind the question paper leak. The State government is trying to evade its responsibility instead of accepting its inefficiency and holding a high-level inquiry into the leak". Accusing the government of failure on all fronts, Reddy said people in the State wanted end of the dynastic, corrupt and mafia rule in Telangana.





He hit out at foisting of false cases against the BJYM activists alleging that they had come with petrol to set fire. "Setting fire to anything is not our culture. Jails are not new for us. We fight for people's causes. We have not imported mortals from the US into state politics. We have been in public life for the past 40 years." he said.





Reddy, reiterating that the party has been demanding a probe by a sitting judge into the paper leak, said it would continue its fight until fulfilling the aspirations of people for change of guard in Telangana. "People of the State trust that the change is possible only with BJP; "we are prepared for anything for the sake of people," he asserted.



