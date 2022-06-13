  • Menu
Seven held for playing cards in Hyd

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner's Task Force (Central) team on Sunday raided a gambling den at Saifabad and arrested seven persons who were found gambling. The police seized Rs. 21,380 in cash and other articles.

According to the sources, the police raided a flat at Qadir Manzil apartment and found a group of persons playing three card games and gambling. All of them were taken into custody and handed over to Saifabad police. A case was registered against them and investigation is on.

