Several infrastructure projects stalled in newly formed GHMC Golconda zone

Hyderabad: Serious concerns have emerged over the functioning of the newly formed GHMC Golconda Zone after several vital infrastructure projects in Shaikpet were allegedly stalled despite official approvals and clear administrative directions. Residents of Surya Nagar Colony have expressed deep frustration over the halt of a sanctioned VDCC road project worth Rs 81 lakh, which remains in limbo despite being ready for execution.

The project was sanctioned in November 2025 following sustained follow-ups by the Surya Nagar Colony Welfare Association. Notably, the sanction process was initiated when the area was under the previous Khairtabad Zone. Residents noted that officials under the previous structure were responsive and supportive, facilitating development works worth nearly Rs 2 crore successfully. However, the situation reportedly deteriorated after the formation of the Golconda Zone.

According to colony representatives, when the contracting agency moved to commence the Rs 81 lakh road work, the Executive Engineer reportedly halted the project. Even after the Zonal Commissioner issued directions to start the work, residents alleged that those orders were not implemented at the ground level. Follow-ups to the Engineering Department have gone unanswered, leading to allegations that officials may be acting under the influence of local political interests and convicted land grabbers.

Asif Sohail, President of the Surya Nagar Colony Welfare Association and representative of Jubilee Hills Colonies Forum, stated that the issue is about fundamental accountability. He noted that while works were executed smoothly under the previous zone, they are now being blocked despite existing sanctions. Residents warned that continued delays could lead to the contractor withdrawing, resulting in re-tendering at higher rates and an additional financial burden on taxpayers. With frustration mounting, the residents of Surya Nagar have indicated they are prepared to move the High Court and escalate the matter to the Chief Minister if immediate action is not taken to resume the approved works.

The community demands that the government ensures that administrative transitions do not hinder the essential infrastructure development of the city.