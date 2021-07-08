Several parts of Hyderabad waterlogged after heavy rains

Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Wednesday night which went on till early morning on Thursday leaving several parts of the city waterlogged. Areas like Khairatabad, Balanagar, Saroornagar and Uppal received heavy rains.



The maximum rainfall of 118 mm has been received by Kapra followed by 114.5 mm of rainfall in Moulali.



As per the predictions of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad will witness cloudy sky throughout the day today accompanied by light rainfall at isolated places.



On the other hand, Adilabad in Telangana received maximum rainfall of 40 mm. Districts like Kamareddy, Nirmal, Komarambheem Asifabad, Mulugu, Jagtial and Bhadradri Kothagudem witnessed heavy rainfall. More rains are predicted in the isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Komarambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Kurnool.