SFI calls for protests against NEP-2020

Hyderabad: Ina pointed critique of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, R. Arun Kumar, former All India President of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), urged students to mobilize against what he termed the corporatization and commercialization of India’s education system.

Addressing a youth gathering during the “Dialogue with Arun Kumar” programme at the AIDWA State office in the city on Monday, he accused the ruling BJP of enacting policies that alienate economically disadvantaged students.

“The NEP-2020 is designed to push education beyond the reach of the poor,” Kumar declared. “It encourages educational loans and foreign migration, handing over the future of India’s students to corporate and international interests.”

He further alleged that the policy advances the ideological agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), undermining democratic values in educational institutions.

Kumar emphasized the importance of combining academic pursuits with political awareness. “Students must actively study politics, question inequality, and rise against structural injustice,” he said.

The event was chaired by M. Mamata, a member of the SFI Central Committee. Attendees included several senior SFI leaders, such as State Secretary T. Nagaraju, State Vice Presidents Kiran, B. Shankar, and Ashok, as well as committee members Karthik, Lenin, J. Ramesh, and Avinash.

Speakers at the event echoed Kumar’s sentiments, calling upon the youth to champion accessible and democratic education. The dialogue concluded with a strong resolve from participants to intensify awareness and resistance campaigns across campuses.