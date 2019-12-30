Trending :
Shaadi Kalyana cheques distributed at Karkhana camp office

Cantonment MLA Sayanna distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to beneficiaries at his Karkhana camp office on Sunday.

Secunderabad: Cantonment MLA Sayanna distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to beneficiaries at his Karkhana camp office on Sunday. Beneficiaries came from various colonies of Tirmalagherry mandal such as Bowenpally, Sikh Village, Thadbund, Rasulpura, Indiranagar, Lal Bazar and Bollaram.

Cheques worth Rs 55 lakh were distributed to 56 beneficiaries. Poor women who belongs to dalit, tribal, OBC, BC and minority sections would get financial assistance of Rs 1,00,116 for their marriages. Bowenpally market committee chairman TN Srinivas, Cantonment vice president J Ramakrishna, corporator Akula Rupa and others attended the programme.

