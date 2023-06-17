Shabbir Ali expresses condolences over demise of Hazrat Osman Naqshbandi

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir Ali expressed his heartfelt condolences on the demise of Hazrat Allama Hafiz and Qari Muhammad Osman Naqshbandi, the former Imam of Makkah Masjid and Khatib of Masjid-e-Prince Shehamat Jah.



In a condolence message, Shabbir Ali on Saturday said that Hazrat Osman Naqshbandi dedicated more than five decades of his life to selfless service for the ‘Deen’. He said he had known Hazrat Osman Naqshbandi for about 35 years and shared thoughts on many important issues.

"The demise of Hazrat Osman Naqshbandi is a tremendous loss for his family and friends and the entire Muslim community. His unwavering commitment to serving the Deen and the Muslim Ummah in Hyderabad Deccan will be forever remembered. The passing of Hazrat Osman Naqshbandi leaves behind a void that cannot be easily filled," he said in the message.

Shabbir Ali prayed that Allah grants him a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdous.

It may be mentioned that in recognition of his outstanding contributions, Hazrat Osman Naqshbandi was felicitated during the Congress party's Iftar Dawat held on April 7th, 2023, at Quli Qutub Shah Stadium by TPCC President A Revanth Reddy and Shabbir Ali and his exceptional service to the Muslim community was acknowledged.

Meanwhile, Shabbir Ali, along with Hyderabad DCC President Sameer Waliullah, TPCC Secretary Mohd Javeed and other Congress leaders visited Hazrat Osman Naqshbandi's residence to pay their final respects.