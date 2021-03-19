X
Shadnagar: AISF laments 'meagre' budget allocation to education sector

Highlights

Shadnagar: All India Students Federation assistant secretary for Ranga Reddy district M Pawan Chauhan lamented that the meagre budget allocation by the...

Shadnagar: All India Students Federation assistant secretary for Ranga Reddy district M Pawan Chauhan lamented that the meagre budget allocation by the State government to the education sector was a gross injustice.

Speaking in Shadnagar on Thursday, Pawan alleged that the government was trying to keep higher education away from the reach of poor.

The government without allocating funds to education is pushing people into a web of problems, he said, accusing the government of laying red carpet for private sector education to mint money.

He later demanded the government to allocate Rs 1,000 crore for Osmania University development to solve the problems faced by the varsity, lest he take up agitation till the demands are met. Federation leaders and members were present.

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

