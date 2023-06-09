Shadnagar MLA applauds CM KCR for revitalising village ponds

Rangareddy: During the Telangana State decennial formation day celebrations, a ‘Pond Festival’ held in Choulapalli village served as a platform to recognise and appreciate Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s remarkable efforts in rejuvenating village ponds and restoring their vitality. Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav, the chief guest at the event, took the opportunity to commend Chief Minister for unwavering dedication and drew a heartfelt parallel between his actions and a mother's nurturing care. He emphasised the immense significance of ponds, not only for rural communities but also for urban dwellers, as they serve as invaluable resources for both people and farmers.

He highlighted the comprehensive measures undertaken by the government, which encompassed pond restoration, canal stabilisation, and the construction of check dams.

These initiatives have played a pivotal role in ensuring that the ponds remain replenished with water, thereby providing a reliable source for irrigation and meeting the agricultural needs of the farming community. As the event drew to a close, he expressed hope that the government would continue its unwavering commitment to the welfare of ponds, ensuring their sustainable maintenance and preservation for future generations.

The event was attended by BRS leaders, activists, and other dignitaries.