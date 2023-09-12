Live
- Delays And Technical Issues Disrupt PM's Return After G20 Summit
- Hope for robotic bladder transplantation
- NASA’s Voyager 1 probe become first manmade object to enter interstellar space
- Khammam: Young scientist part of Guinness Record feat
- Nipah virus ‘alert’ in Kozhikode after 2 deaths
- The Physical and Mental benefits of Yoga for women
- 4 dead after landslide hits truck on Jammu-Srinagar highway
- Govt improving amenities at Central jails: Vanitha
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 12 September, 2023
- Seneviratne: From school bus driver to India's left-arm throwdown specialist
Shadnagar police stress adherence to guidelines for Ganesh mandapams
Rangareddy: As the joyous festival of Vinayaka Chavithi approaches, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for Shadnagar, Rangaswamy, urged the public to ensure that all arrangements for Ganesh mandapams adhere to government regulations and safety protocols.
A meeting with mandap managers was convened at the Shadnagar police station premises to emphasise the importance of compliance. ACP Rangaswamy reiterated the necessity of following government guidelines to guarantee the safety of citizens during the festival.
He stressed that these measures are crucial, especially considering the large number of mandapams set up in the Farooq Nagar and Shadnagar areas.
