Shadnagar police stress adherence to guidelines for Ganesh mandapams

Rangareddy: As the joyous festival of Vinayaka Chavithi approaches, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for Shadnagar, Rangaswamy, urged the public to ensure that all arrangements for Ganesh mandapams adhere to government regulations and safety protocols.

A meeting with mandap managers was convened at the Shadnagar police station premises to emphasise the importance of compliance. ACP Rangaswamy reiterated the necessity of following government guidelines to guarantee the safety of citizens during the festival.

He stressed that these measures are crucial, especially considering the large number of mandapams set up in the Farooq Nagar and Shadnagar areas.