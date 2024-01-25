Shady Land Deals: ACB raids HMDA ex-Director

Hyderabad: The Congress government has launched a probe into the allegations of large-scale irregularities that had taken place in the deals with some realty companies under HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) limits during the previous BRS regime.

About 14 teams of ACB officials took up the searches at various locations linked to Balakrishna who was the Director of Planning wing in the HMDA in the BRS government. The raids took place at his house, relatives' residences, and properties associated with him. The operation was initiated based on information suggesting that Balakrishna accumulated significant assets through alleged illegal means.

The allegations also include that some BRS leaders, former ministers and some officials such as then MA&UD Secretary Arvind Kumar and former MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao had a role in the alleged scam.

According to ACB, they had unearthed disproportionate assets worth more than Rs 100 crore in the raids conducted on Wednesday at the house of Balakrishna and his relatives. It may be recalled that the Congress when in the Opposition had expressed doubts on the allocation of costly government lands to some realty companies in the auction by lowering the market price in prime areas like Kokapet under GHMC limits. They had also alleged that the BRS government had unduly favoured companies like Rajapushpa which is owned by relatives of BRS MLC P Venkatrami Reddy though they were purchased through open bidding.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also received a report on the sale of HMDA lands during the last 10 years. It is alleged that some BRS MLAs and MLCs in the Greater Hyderabad limits were part of the realty business in the city. ED and IT raids were already conducted on some realty firms and their owners' houses before the Assembly elections. Now, the ACB was targeting the HMDA officials who allegedly colluded with some leaders in the allotment of lands to the famous property business companies.