Sharmila pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president Y. S. Shamila on Sunday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

Sharmila posted on X a picture of Rajiv Gandhi with her late father and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy.





My humble tribute to late Shri. Rajiv Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary . A visionary and one of the most loved prime ministers,… pic.twitter.com/lU4sC4SQxA — YS Sharmila (@realyssharmila) August 20, 2023

“Two young leaders with vision and on a mission to change the lives of millions, have gone on too soon. India will always remember them and miss them. My humble tribute to late Shri. Rajiv Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary . A visionary and one of the most loved prime ministers, who laid the path to 21st century India,” she wrote.

Sharmila is likely to merge her party with the Congress ahead of Telangana Assembly elections slated to be held in November-December this year.

She recently held talks with Congress general secretary K. C. Venugopal in Delhi recently.

Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on August 9 congratulated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on being reinstated as Member of Parliament after the Supreme Court stayed his disqualification.

Sharmila, who sent a congratulatory message to Rahul Gandhi, hailed his relentless fight to restore democracy, secularism, and unity in the country. She also appealed to the like minded forces to join hands for the cause.

She had earlier greeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.

Her meeting D. K. Shivakumar after the latter became Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, had triggered intense speculations of the YSRTP’s merger with Congress.