Sharmila sends ‘Bye bye KCR’ gift to CM

YSRTP founder-president YS Sharmila Reddy on Saturday sent a variety gift to CM KCR.

Hyderabad: YSRTP founder-president YS Sharmila Reddy on Saturday sent a variety gift to CM KCR. She sent a suitcase as a gift to KCR with ‘Bye bye KCR’ caption on it. Speaking on the occasion, Sharmila said the time has come for KCR to leave office.

We are giving him a gift to bid farewell to him,” she said. Reminding that KCR bought 40 MLAs, four MLCs and one MP after the 2014 and 2018 assembly elections, she said such development should not be repeated again.

