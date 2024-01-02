Sharmila will shine in AP politics: VH

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao has said YSRCP chief YS Sharmila would excel in AP politics.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, VH said he had earlier said Sharmila would do well in AP. “Sharmila has entered the Congress party. I have said in the past that she has to fight where she has lost it. Sharmila should go into AP politics so that the thinking of the people will change,” he said. He also said the Congress party should be strengthened in Andhra Pradesh as well. “Those in AP and Telangana are together as brothers and sisters. Sharmila is being invited by AP Congress leaders,” he said

Commenting on the Congress party State government, he said with Sonia Gandhi's announcement of six guarantee schemes, the people of Telangana had given a befitting reply to the BRS party.“CM Revanth Reddy brought out the injustice being done during the BRS government in Telangana by holding meetings in the districts and bringing out the opposition of the people against KCR. People have reposed faith in us,” he said.

VH said they have to win a majority number of seats in the next parliamentary elections in Telangana. Targeting former minister Harish Rao for his comments against the State government, he alleged that the KCR government had taken away the lands of the poor in the name of Dharani portal. He said all the promises made by them would be fulfilled in the days to come, he added.