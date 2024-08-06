SHE Teams nab 305 for misbehaving with Bonalu devotees

Hyderabad: The SHE Teams apprehended 305 persons for teasing and misbehaving with devotees during the Bonalu festival in Golconda, Secunderabad, Lal Darwaza, and Balkampet.

Of them, 289 were adults, and 16 were minors. Following the arrest, 173 received warnings; they were counselled along with the family members. Five were presented before a magistrate, resulting in a conviction of three days in jail and a fine of Rs 1,050 under Sections 292 BNS and 70(C) of the City Police Act. The remaining offenders will be produced before the court shortly.

The round-the-clock efforts of the SHE Teams underscore their dedication to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, particularly women, during the festival. The initiative highlights the commitment to maintaining public order and protecting the community, emphasising that such misconduct will not be tolerated.

Apart from the Hyderabad Bonalu, SHE teams received 115 cases related to crimes against women and children in July. Nineteen FIRs were filed at various police stations, and four cases were registered under the POCSO Act. Additionally, 22 cases resulted in warnings and counselling for persons and their families; the remaining cases involved charges of rape, cheating, and manipulation to marry.

A notable case involved a cab driver from a reputed company who misbehaved with a passenger in the early hours while travelling to the airport, making inappropriate gestures while driving. The passenger, fearing for her safety, immediately contacted the SHE teams. They promptly responded to the complaint, apprehended the culprit, and produced him before the magistrate.