SHE Teams rescue girl locked in hotel room for 20 days

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad SHE Teams rescued a girl locked in a hotel room by an Instagram friend for 20 days in Narayanguda.

According to SHE Teams, a complaint was received from the parents of a student from Bhainsa, Nizamabad district, that their daughter had called them and shared her location via WhatsApp, informing them she had been trapped by a friend who threatened and forced her to come to Hyderabad. She had been locked in a hotel room for 20 days.

The distressed parents rushed to Hyderabad and approached SHE Teams for immediate assistance. Acting quickly, SHE Teams tracked and located the girl in a locked hotel room at Narayanguda, where she was rescued within a short time. A criminal case has been registered against the culprit at Narayanaguda police station U/S 64(2) (m), 127(4), 316(2) BNS.

In another case, SHE Teams received a complaint via WhatsApp from a student of the reputed culinary academy in Hyderabad. She reported that she had been subjected to ongoing harassment by some of her mischief classmates in the academy. The group had been teasing her, making inappropriate gestures and vulgar comments, causing her mental distress.

Upon receiving the complaint, SHE Teams made an inquiry into the matter. After a thorough investigation, a criminal case was registered against the culprits at Punjagutta police station U/S 79 r/w 3(5) of BNS, reflecting the seriousness of the harassment.

Taking legal action against culprits, SHE Teams also issued a strict warning to the college administration and requested them to take preventive measures to ensure the safety of their students.

SHE Teams alerted the woman to beware of fake profiles, avoid over sharing, and secure social media accounts. For assistance or to report incidents, SHE Teams have asked to call Dial 100 in case of emergency or WhatsApp at 9490616555.