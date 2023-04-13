Shia rallies to mark martyrdom of Imam Ali

Hyderabad : Mourning processions and religious gatherings marked the martyrdom day of Hazrat Imam Ali on Wednesday. Thousands of Shias, including women and children, participated in different mourning processions in the city. The processions passed through Charminar, Pathergatti, Madina circle, Chatta Bazar, Purani Haveli, DarulShifa and ended at Chaderghat.

The participants, wearing black clothes, beating chests and inflicting self-injury, started from Charminar after the installation of Alam Mubarak. The main procession began in Charminar and concluded at Masjid-e-Imamiya in Chaderghat. Ali ibn Abu Talib, who is revered as Hazrat Ali, was the son-in-law of the Prophet Muhammad and considered to be the first Imam by Shias. The martyrdom day of Hazrat Imam Ali falls on the 21st day of Ramzan, the ninth month of Islamic calendar.