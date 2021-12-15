Shilpa Chowdary taken into police custody for third time

The Narsingi police has taken the custody of socialite Shilpa Chowdary for the third time on Tuesday to question her about the alleged fraud wherein she cheated the complainants to the tune of several crores of rupees.

She was earlier taken into custody for three days. As the custody ended on Sunday, the police sought her custody again on Tuesday to get more answers from her.

During investigation, the police questioned about the Axis bank account and locker of Shilpa at Kokapet branch. When the locker was verified, the police did not get any cash or gold from it, rather they found only a set of documents related to a society.

When Shilpa was questioned about the documents, she stated that the documents were related to an investment she made in the multi-specialty hospital and the hospital was being operated by the society. The police are yet to investigate the investments of Shilpa in the society.

Apart from that, the police has also recovered land-related documents at Hayathnagar and when Shilpa was questioned about it, she said that she was ready to sell the land and clear the debts.

"We are investigating the case from all angles. With every passing day, a new information emerges. We received a complaint from one woman who said she got a fake cheque and a fake gold chain as surety from Shilpa. When we questioned Shilpa about the fake cheques and fake gold chain, she denied it and said that she never gave fake cheques or gold chains to anyone," said an investigation official.