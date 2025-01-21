Shocking Murder of Pregnant Woman by Husband in Hyderabad

In a chilling incident, a young woman was tragically murdered by her husband in Hyderabad, in an act of brutal violence. The incident occurred on January 16 and has left the local community in shock.

Sachin Satyanarayana, who had been married to Sneha for three years after meeting on Instagram, is accused of suffocating his 7-month pregnant wife in the early hours of January 16. The couple had been facing marital issues, particularly related to financial difficulties.

Sources reveal that Sachin, after learning that Sneha was pregnant, began harassing her and grew increasingly suspicious. On the night of January 15, he allegedly made her drink alcohol before committing the horrific act. Sachin sat on his wife’s stomach and covered her face with a pillow, suffocating her to death. Tragically, the baby she was carrying also died during the attack.

Following the murder, Sachin tried to cover up the crime by suggesting a gas leak caused the death. However, when neighbors noticed a foul smell emanating from their home, they alerted the authorities. The police quickly began an investigation, leading to the identification and arrest of the accused.

This incident highlights the ongoing issue of domestic violence and the extreme consequences of unresolved marital disputes. The case is currently under investigation.