SI, constable caught taking bribe

SI, constable caught taking bribe
Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Saturday caught a sub inspector of Madhapur police station along with a constable red handed when they demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a person.

The sub inspector Ranjith and the constable cum writer Vikram, had demanded the bribe from a man for allegedly doing official work. On a complaint, the ACB sleuths laid a trap and caught them red handed. They were produced before ACB court which remanded them on judicial custody.

