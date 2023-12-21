SIC Innovator Modha Sivakumar recognised by CIIECO and GIAN

Hyderabad: Telangana innovator, Modha Sivakumar bagged the first prize at a competition, organised by the Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE.CO) in collaboration with the Grassroots Innovations Augmentation Network (GIAN). The event was hosted by the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A)

According to TSCI officials Sivakumar’s award-winning innovation, the ‘Handloom Lifting Weaving Machine’, has revolutionised traditional weaving practices. This innovative device replaces the conventional punch card system with a pen drive-based method, significantly enhancing efficiency and reducing physical strain on weavers. This machine addresses a critical challenge faced by weavers, like the physical toll of lifting 45 kgs of warp threads 6,000 times a day with their lower limbs. By elevating the handloom itself, Sivakumar's device eliminates this strenuous task, ensuring a more comfortable and sustainable working environment for weavers.

Chief Innovation Officer of Telangana, Dr Shanta Thoutam, stated “We are delighted to witness the success of one of our innovators at such a prestigious stage. Modha Sivakumar's handloom lifting weaving machine exemplifies the kind of innovation that can drive positive change in traditional industries. His dedication to improving the lives of weavers aligns with our vision of fostering the culture of innovation for the benefit of people.”

“This achievement is not just a personal milestone but it is a testament to the potential of innovation in addressing real-world challenges. So thankful to TSIC for always supporting me and seeing my potential,” remarked Sivakumar.