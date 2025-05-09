  • Menu
SIKARA Clinics Hosts Glam Soirée Celebrating Beauty, Wellness & Empowerment

SIKARA Clinics Hosts Glam Soirée Celebrating Beauty, Wellness & Empowerment
SIKARA Clinics hosted its elegant GLAM SOIRÉE at its Banjara Hills flagship, uniting influencers, media, and wellness leaders in celebration of...

SIKARA Clinics hosted its elegant GLAM SOIRÉE at its Banjara Hills flagship, uniting influencers, media, and wellness leaders in celebration of aesthetics and empowerment.

Actress Poonam Kaur praised SIKARA’s mission to blend beauty with confidence, while Guest of Honour Sreeleela applauded the clinic’s impact on women-led entrepreneurship. Curated by Founder & COO Sirisha Alapati, the event underscored SIKARA’s role in driving innovation and trust in wellness. With heartfelt conversations and community spirit, the soirée reaffirmed SIKARA’s dedication to transforming lives through clinical excellence and compassionate self-care.

