Single house found with 27 votes in Jubilee Hills constituency

Hyderabad: A house owner in the Vengalrao Nagar division of the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency revealed on Monday that his address has 27 votes registered, though he is the only person residing there.

The individual, Narayana, has been living in the house alone for 15 years since his wife died. The house, located in booth number 125 of the Vengalrao Nagar division, was found to have 27 votes in total. The owner stated he does not know who the other registered voters are.

A next-door neighbour, a local cable operator for 30 years, affirmed that none of the other people on the voter list were actually living in the house. The neighbour, who had asked Narayana about the anomaly, said the residents had urged local authorities to initiate an inquiry and bring the facts to light.