Live
- BJP’s Nishikant Dubey Rebukes Pakistan at UN Over Atrocities Against Afghan Children
- Samsung to offer stock compensation to employees
- As winter approaches, Delhi's air quality continues to deteriorate
- TN Assembly begins winter session amid political tensions
- AP govt to sign MoU with Google for setting up data centre
- Kumble lauds 'clinical and consistent' Team India fow series sweep over WI
- Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (October 14, 2025): Claim Free Emotes, Pets & Rewards
- OpenAI Partners with Broadcom to Build Custom AI Chips, Redefining Global Compute Power
- Must address lack of resources in developing countries for ambitious climate measures: Minister
- Zeeshan Qadri opens up about his sweet brother-sister bond with Tanya Mittal
Single house found with 27 votes in Jubilee Hills constituency
Hyderabad: A house owner in the Vengalrao Nagar division of the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency revealed on Monday that his address has 27 votes...
Hyderabad: A house owner in the Vengalrao Nagar division of the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency revealed on Monday that his address has 27 votes registered, though he is the only person residing there.
The individual, Narayana, has been living in the house alone for 15 years since his wife died. The house, located in booth number 125 of the Vengalrao Nagar division, was found to have 27 votes in total. The owner stated he does not know who the other registered voters are.
A next-door neighbour, a local cable operator for 30 years, affirmed that none of the other people on the voter list were actually living in the house. The neighbour, who had asked Narayana about the anomaly, said the residents had urged local authorities to initiate an inquiry and bring the facts to light.