SIT holds review meet on tackling online betting

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the government of Telangana, has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive and time-bound investigation into all online betting cases specifically assigned or transferred to it.

The SIT on Thursday decided to call all investigating officers handling online betting cases across the State for a meeting at the State Police Headquarters, Hyderabad.

The five-member SIT formed under the supervision of the Shikha Goel, DG, CID, held its first meeting on Thursday to chart its future course of action.

The meeting was attended by all members including M Ramesh, Inspector General of Police, Provisions and Logistics, TG, Ch Sindhu Sharma, SP, Intelligence, K Venkata Lakshmi, SP, EOW, CID, TG, S Chandrakanth, Addl SP, M Shanker, DSP, EOW, CID.

They have been instructed to bring case files and relevant information in the prescribed format. SIT will review investigation in existing cases, develop SoPs and guide IOS in all aspects of investigation. This will be followed by meetings with various other stakeholder agencies.

Additionally, the SIT will examine the online betting ecosystem to identify enabling factors and suggest necessary reforms to curb such activities.

It will evaluate legal provisions, regulations, and restrictions that can be introduced to prevent the organisation, promotion, and advertising of online betting or gaming, and propose appropriate legal measures in the public interest. All government departments and agencies in Telangana were requested to provide full assistance to the SIT. It will submit its final report within 90 days to the government of Telangana through the Director General of Police (DGP), Telangana.