Skill centres in all dist HQs soon: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Minister for IT and Industries of Telangana D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday announced that skill training centres will be established in every district headquarters as part of the roadmap led by “Young India Skills University” to make Telangana a centre of excellence in skill development.

The Minister reviewed the progress of construction at the permanent campus of the university located in Meerkhanpet, Kandukur Mandal, Ranga Reddy district on Tuesday. He emphasised that the “Young India Skills University” is being set up in line with international standards to bridge the gap between academia and industry, thereby generating employment opportunities for the youth of Telangana. He asserted that the youth of Telangana are exceptionally capable and, with the right guidance, can achieve remarkable feats.

The government was simultaneously promoting industrial growth and striving to enhance employment opportunities for the state’s youth, Sridhar Babu said. In the initial phase, academic blocks, laboratories, hostels, and the Vice-Chancellor’s office will be made operational at the Meerkhanpet campus, with formal inauguration scheduled for December 9 of this year. Addressing criticism from opposition leaders, he acknowledged that although progress cannot be made overnight, the government remains unwavering in its long-term vision. One such vision includes the development of a “Future City” – Telangana’s fourth major urban centre – which will be built to global standards with a focus on sustainable growth. Plans are underway to inaugurate the Future City Authority’s office shortly.

The review meeting was also attended by Young India Skills University Vice-Chancellor Dr VLVSS Subba Rao.