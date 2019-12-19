Skill development council holds meet on life sciences

Begumpet: Society for Employment Generation and Enterprise Development in Andhra Pradesh (SEEDAP), in Collaboration with Life Sciences Sector Skill Development council (LSSSDC) organized a meet in Life Sciences Sector on Wednesday, here at Hotel The Plaza.

Seedap GM Subhash Kiran, SMM Vijay Kumar Mannala and Life Sciences Sector Skill Council Development Council CEO. Ranjit Madan, Egmm Executive director Madhukar Babu participated in the event.

Several issues like who to sensitize Life Sciences sector industries, institutions and partners about the Skill ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh. And also to the approach to capitalize on the potential of Life Sciences sector in the state.