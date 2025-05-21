SKM, trade unions stage dharna against Centre’s ‘oligarchy-promoting’ policies

Hyderabad: The Kisan Morcha on Tuesday called upon the working class to unitedly fight until the central government withdraws its pro-corporate policies.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) state conveners T Sagar, Pashya Padma, trade union joint action committee leaders Paladugu Bhaskar, Venkatesh, Suryam, Y Srinivas, Chandra Shekhar, and Public Sector Employees Federation secretary Nageswara Rao led a dharna held in front of the Central Labour Commissioner’s office on Tuesday.

“We are organising a dharna in front of the Central Labour Commissioner’s office as part of the nationwide protests being organised on Tuesday,” they said.

The protesters demanded that the four labour codes be repealed, the minimum wage for workers be fixed at 26,000, the 8-hour work schedule be continued, and that public sector enterprises not be tied to private corporate companies.

They demanded that the new agricultural market draft be withdrawn, that a law be made to purchase at support prices by adding 50 percent to C2, that farmer loans be canceled, that a comprehensive law be made to protect tenant farmers, that the Indo-American Free Trade Agreement be rejected, that the Employment Guarantee Scheme be increased to 200 days and the daily wage to Rs 600, the Electricity Amendment Act be repealed.

They demanded that a minimum support price be allocated and purchased for the crops grown by farmers. J Venkatesh, Eswar Rao, Srikanth Kurapati Ramesh (CITU), M Shobhan, Prabhulingam (Farmers Association), SL Padma, Anuradha (IFTU), Narasimha, Yadagiri (AITUC) and others participated in the protest.