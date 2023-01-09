Smart India Hackathon held at MJCET

Hyderabad: As part of nationwide Smart India Hackathon 2023, initiative by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) and Ministry of Education, Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) organized Hackathon 'Hack Revolution' on Sunday, over 428 participants comprised of 96 teams from different colleges across the city took part.

The Hack Revolution 2023 (Hackathon) was dedicated to developers and programmers to collaborate and build innovative solutions to the challenges we face. The event was a huge success with participants from various colleges, such as, VIT, CBIT, SCET, ISL, CMR, KMIT, Vasavi, Lords, Deccan college, etc. The event was a 15-hour long Coding Marathon.