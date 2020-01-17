Smart vending zones coming up across hyderabad city

Vending zone in Madhapur is already under construction with 20 outlets As many as 25 outlets sanctioned for the zone in Yousufguda Plans are on for 14 more vending zones on FoBs in Serilingampally zone

Hyderabad: Have you ever felt the businesses or services of vendors or hawkers are coming in the way of your commuting – whether on footpaths or busy streets?



Every day, thousands of vendors spread out across the twin cities to eke out a living. But, they often haphazardly set up their businesses and go about them, unmindful of inconvenience, or often hardships, to the busy commuters on foot. They sell everything under the sun - footware, toys, vegetables, fruits, clothes, utensils, and what not.

A congestion is perceptible either on footpaths or even on the streets in any part of the city. With eviction measures proving ineffective, the civic body has hit upon the idea of assembling at a particular point, rather than occupy any minimum space available. Though, technically it is not possible to accommodate all of the hawkers, vendors, the body is nevertheless making an attempt to minimise hardships for the public.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to establish street vending zones for hawkers at their respective locations in the capital, with an objective to make maximum use of available minimum space in the area.

The vending zone in Madhapur is already under construction with 20 outlets and 25 outlets are sanctioned for Yousufguda which are to be established in a month. Moreover, GHMC plans to set up 14 more street vending zones on Foot Over Bridges (FoBs) in Serilingampally zone, if the project hits a success margin.

"Rahmath Nagar area in Yousufguda is always blocked with traffic and most of the time traffic congestion is due to street vendors and hawkers. To control this increasing difficulties for the public from hawkers on the road side, we are planning to provide them a permanent space for their business. Now-a-days most of the roads are occupied by hawkers, especially at Rahamath Nagar, Yousufguda. We have identified 25 vendors and presented ID cards and in span of a month we shall be completing the project," said A Ramesh, Deputy Commissioner, Yousufguda.

"Vending Zone in Madhapur is under construction and the GHMC efforts are to make it for hawkers as well as the public and make the roads free of any traffic hurdles. Street vending zone located opposite Shilparamam in Madhapur is nearing completion with 20 outlets established near Ayyappa Society underpass and the vending zone is expected to be launched in a few days," informed Anurag, Assistant Engineer, GHMC.

Street vending zones initiative helps vendors in protecting their produce as well as storing them. GHMC ensures proper allocation of outlets to the vendors. The outlets will be issued to the vendors who were identified and issued identity cards. Only the genuine ID holders will be allowed to set up the outlet. Traffic congestion on roads is caused because of hawkers and also the pedestrian traffic on roads, as footpaths are occupied. The new initiative is expected to alleviate commuters' woes to a great extent, observed an official.