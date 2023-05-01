Sniffer dogs to move round-the-clock in building: To have a dedicated bomb detection, disposal squad anti-sabotage team

Hyderabad: The newly-inaugurated Dr. B R Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat will have a dedicated bomb detection and disposal squad, anti-sabotage team, along with sniffer dogs round-the-clock in the building. Nearly 500 personnel drawn from various wings of the Telangana police will keep a vigil on the premises as part of the security measures.

Officials said the government had entrusted the security of the Secretariat to the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP). Intelligence Security Wing (ISW), City Security Wing (CSW) and local police will assist the TSSP in providing security to the new building. A Chief Security Officer (CSO) in the rank of Additional Commandant working in the TSSP will be head the security wing.

A senior official said there are multiple layers of security; different units of the Telangana police will perform various roles in safeguarding the premises. The city police will take care of security in the outer peripheries, including the surroundings, and access into the main complex.

Daily anti-sabotage checks will be done by CSW around the Secretariat and within the building. The TSSP, along with ISW, will take care of the checks. As of now, officials said, the Telangana State Special Police does not have any sniffer dogs or anti-sabotage teams. The TSPS personnel will be trained in these aspects and procure dogs and send for training at the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy, Moinabad. Until then the CSW of Hyderabad police and ISW will undertake anti-sabotage checks regularly in the Secretariat.

Around 300 surveillance cameras are installed in and around the building. The 24×7 monitoring will be done by a team from a command and control centre set up in the Secretariat complex. A Quick Response Team of OCTOPUS, armed with sophisticated weapons, will also be positioned to guard the Secretariat in the City VIP zone.