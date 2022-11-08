Something needs to be done for Munugodu, says KCR

Hyderabad: In a move to extend gratitude to the voters of Munugodu assembly constituency for giving a big victory to TRS, party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao instructed the officials to prepare an action plan for the development of the most backward assembly segment in the State.

KCR congratulated the party leaders for working hard for the victory of the TRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy in the Munugodu by election. The Chief Minister said that people voted for TRS by reposing faith in the party and leadership. He suggested that efforts should be made to implement the promises made to the people.

The Chief Minister directed Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy to coordinate with the officials and prepare plans accordingly. The TRS candidate met KCR and took his blessings at Pragati Bhavan on Monday. Reddy extended gratitude to CM for giving him an opportunity and prompted to his victory in the bye election. On this occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated Kusukuntla and felicitating him with a shawl.