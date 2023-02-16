South Central Railway roll out its Parcel Train Service

Hyderabad: South Central Railway has commenced its first Parcel Train Service under Joint Parcel Product concept namely "Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service" from Kacheguda Railway Station on Thursday.

The first parcel train from Kacheguda to Hazrat Nizamuddin has commenced its maiden journey from Kacheguda Station.

This parcel service has been launched jointly by Indian Railways and India Post is aimed at providing door to door parcel service for the parcel customers. While first-mile and last-mile connectivity will be provided by the Department of Posts, the intermediate connectivity from station to station shall be done through Railways. It ensures doorstep pick up of parcels, loading of the same through parcel train and door step delivery thus enabling seamless first mile and last mile connectivity.

To safely handle the parcel consignments of the customers, this initiative emphasises on semi-mechanical handling of the parcels. All the parcels packed and palletized into covered and sealed boxes at the parcel aggregation centre. Further, mesh-type boxes are used to stacking and transported the collected parcels. Ball deck flooring at both aggregation centres and also in parcel vans has been provided for easy movement of mesh boxes. Fork-lifts are used for easy and safe movement between aggregation centre and parcel vans among others. Further, as per the requirement, temperature controlled parcel vans will be made available to transport the consignments which require temperature adjustments.

To comprehensively utilise this timetabled parcel service, other parcel consignments are also transported by this Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service. 15 tonnes of chocolates of Cadbury loaded from Renigunta are also attached by this train. In total, 6 parcel vans/ coaches and 6 milk tankers are also attached by this train.

The Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service will regularly operate from Renigunta to Hazrat Nizamuddin four times a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday) and passes via Kacheguda, Nagpur, Bhopal and Tughlakabad. Enroute stations also have loading / unloading facility. Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR complimented commercial and operating team for operationalising Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service along with India Posts. He said that this service can be a game-changer in transportation of parcels, by providing door-to-door parcel service to the customers.