South Central Railway sets records in parcel earnings

Secunderabad: The constant efforts of South Central Railway (SCR) combined with the policy initiatives introduced by the ministry, including both tariff and non-tariff concessions, have resulted in the zone recording its highest-ever parcel earnings in a month during May 2021. The zone has earned revenue of Rs.19.14 crore by loading 44,374 tonnes of parcels.

A SCR press release said the achievement is significant considering the pandemic situation. The parcel earning recorded by the zone in May is Rs. 3 crore (approximately 19 per cent) higher than the previous highest parcel revenue earned in January this year.This month has also witnessed the zone recording the highest ever single day parcel earnings of Rs. 1.099 crores on May 6 this year.

One of the major contributors for this growth has been the 40 timetabled parcel trains operated by the zone during this period. These trains have helped in transportation of several essential commodities like fruits, medicines, paddy seeds, eggs, fish, lemon and ghee, among others, to different destinations across the country. This also includes 62 lakh litres of milk transported through Doodh Duronto specials to the national capital

Gajanan Mallya, SCR General Manager, complimented the efforts put in by the zonal and divisional teams of operating and commercial branches in achieving the best-ever parcel revenue in May.