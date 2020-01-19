South Central Railway to run one-way special train
A one-way train will be run between Bhimavaram Junction to Secunderabad in order to clear extra rush of passengers for Sankranthi festival.
Secunderabad: A one-way train will be run between Bhimavaram Junction to Secunderabad in order to clear extra rush of passengers for Sankranthi festival. The train no 07255 Bhimavaram Junction to Secunderabad special train will depart Bhimavaram Junction at 9 PM on Monday and arrive Secunderabad at 7.30 AM on next day.
Enroute, this special train will stop at Bhimavaram town, Akividu, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Vijaywada, Guntur, Piduguralla, Miryalaguda, Nalagonda and other stations. The train consists of I AC, AC II tier, AC III tier, and sleeper class.
