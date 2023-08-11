South Central Railway to run special trains between various destinations

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush, South Central Railway runs special trains between various destinations.

Train no 07489(Secunderabad – Tirupati) will depart from Secunderabad at 10.5 pm and reach Tirupati at 9.30 am on August 12. Train no -07490(Tirupati Secunderabad) will depart from Tirupati at 4.35 pm and reach Hyderabad at 4.50 am on August 13.

These special trains will stop at Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy Road, Gadwal,Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Adoni, Guntakal, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Rajampet and Renigunta stations in both directions.

Train no- 07058(Secunderabad – Bhubaneswar) will depart from Secunderabad at 3.25 pm and arrive at Bhubaneswar at 10.30 am on August 12. Train no- 07059(Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad) will depart from Bhubaneswar at 3.05 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 10.30 am on August 13.

These special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Guntur Junction, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Ichchpuram, Berhampur, Balugan, Khurda Road stations in both directions.