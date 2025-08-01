Live
- GCCs in India projected to reach over 2,200 by 2030: Report
- Punjab and Haryana HC dismisses Kangana's plea for quashing summoning order against her
- There are sufficient fertilizer stocks in the district - farmers should take only as much as they need - District Collector Adarsh Surabhi
- Cluely CEO Offers $500 for Successful Date Referrals, Calls It a “Welfare Policy”
- Happy National Girlfriends Day 2025: Simple Love Messages
- Congress targeted soldiers, Sanatan and Constitution for 17 years: BJP
- Hyderabad Ration Card Distribution Begins: 2.32 Lakh People to Benefit
- India has 29,277 EV charging stations, Karnataka leads: Minister
- Is Sunflower Oil Truly Healthy? 5 Cooking Oils You Should Think Twice Before Using
- South Indian Cities Driving Real Estate Boom: Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad Lead
South Indian Cities Driving Real Estate Boom: Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad Lead
Highlights
Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad are leading South India's real estate growth, backed by strong infrastructure, rising demand, and growing investments. Tier-2 cities like Mysuru and Coimbatore are also showing great potential.
Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad are growing fast in real estate. A new report says these cities are leading the real estate market in South India.
The report was shared at the Karnataka Real Estate Conference 2025, made by CBRE and CII.
Top Cities:
- Bengaluru – Strong in IT, startups, and new offices.
- Chennai – Focus on factories and export businesses.
- Hyderabad – Growth in biotech and offices.
These cities have good roads, buildings, and many people want to invest money there.
New Areas Growing Too:
Not just big cities, but Tier-2 cities like:
- Mysuru
- Coimbatore
- Visakhapatnam
- Kochi
These smaller cities are getting better with more roads, buildings, and jobs. Governments are also helping them grow.
Sectors Helping Growth:
- IT companies are still the biggest reason for office growth.
- Biotech and science parks are growing in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
- Chennai is good for EVs (electric vehicles) and electronics.
- Tourism, hotels, and shops are also growing as people earn more and travel more.
What’s Helping the Boom?
- Better roads, airports, and buildings
- Good planning by states
- Skilled people and jobs
- Big and small investors putting money
Next Story