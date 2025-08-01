  • Menu
South Indian Cities Driving Real Estate Boom: Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad Lead
Highlights

Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad are leading South India's real estate growth, backed by strong infrastructure, rising demand, and growing investments. Tier-2 cities like Mysuru and Coimbatore are also showing great potential.

Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad are growing fast in real estate. A new report says these cities are leading the real estate market in South India.

The report was shared at the Karnataka Real Estate Conference 2025, made by CBRE and CII.

Top Cities:

  • Bengaluru – Strong in IT, startups, and new offices.
  • Chennai – Focus on factories and export businesses.
  • Hyderabad – Growth in biotech and offices.

These cities have good roads, buildings, and many people want to invest money there.

New Areas Growing Too:

Not just big cities, but Tier-2 cities like:

  • Mysuru
  • Coimbatore
  • Visakhapatnam
  • Kochi

These smaller cities are getting better with more roads, buildings, and jobs. Governments are also helping them grow.

Sectors Helping Growth:

  • IT companies are still the biggest reason for office growth.
  • Biotech and science parks are growing in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
  • Chennai is good for EVs (electric vehicles) and electronics.
  • Tourism, hotels, and shops are also growing as people earn more and travel more.

What’s Helping the Boom?

  • Better roads, airports, and buildings
  • Good planning by states
  • Skilled people and jobs
  • Big and small investors putting money
