Southern Command team wins army volleyball championship

Secunderabad: The Southern Command team emerged victorious in the Army Inter Command Volleyball Championship for 2025-26, which concluded with a spectacular Closing Ceremony on Saturday.

The 1 EME Centre, recognized as the Volleyball Node for the Indian Army, hosted the event from July 14 to 19. It brought together teams from all six Army Commands. The Championship, conducted under the auspices of HQ Southern Command, aimed to foster competitive spirit and sportsmanship among Army personnel and to select players for the Indian Army volleyball team for the upcoming Services Volleyball Championship.

The Championship featured intense and thrilling matches that showcased the exceptional skills of the players. The final match was an exciting showdown between the Southern Command team and the Western Command team. After a hard-fought battle, the Southern Command team clinched the Championship title for 2025-26, with final scores of 25-16, 25-20, 23-25, and 25-20.

Brigadier Prashant Bajpai, the Commandant of the 1 EME Centre and Chief Guest of the event, congratulated the players for their outstanding performances, dedication, and competitive spirit. He presented the silver medals to the runner-up team, while the winning team received gold medals and the Championship Trophy.