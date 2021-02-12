Speculations rife over YSRCP MLA’s meeting with Sharmila

Hyderabad: YSR Congress Party Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy met YS Sharmila on Thursday. The meeting of the MLA with the sister of YSRCP president and AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy assumes significance against the backdrop of Sharmila's intention to launch a new political outfit in Telangana. The YSRCP MLA met the later at her Lotus Pond residence on Thursday afternoon. The two leaders have reportedly held parleys for about 10 minutes. However, sources say that Ramakrishna Reddy held a meeting for more than an hour with Anil Kumar, Sharmila's husband.

Meanwhile, doubts were expressed whether the YSRCP MLA has brought any message from the YSRCP chief asking to drop the proposal of launching a separate political outfit in the name of former AP Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy in Telangana. Or, he has brought any special message on how to go about in launching the party, so that people in Telangana would not perceive the new political outfit as an outsiders political engineering.