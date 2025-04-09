Live
Sphoorthy Engineering College NCC has organized tree plantation drive and Yoga and Fitness session on the occasion of World health day on April 07, 2025.
Hyderabad: Sphoorthy Engineering College NCC has organized tree plantation drive and Yoga and Fitness session on the occasion of World health day on April 07, 2025. The main aim of the event is to promote health and wellness among cadets and the community. The theme of world health day 2025 is healthy beginnings and hopeful futures.
Secretary and correspondent Shri S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Hods of all the departments, CTO Bhagath, 45 cadets and students participated in the event. Cadets planted trees and actively participated in Yoga session. Shri Jagan Mohan Reddy has spoken about important of health and yoga in this busy world. He said Health cannot be purchased, though we earn a lot of money.
He suggested cadets and students to spend 2 hours daily on health and fitness. The session ended with cadets performing yoga under the guidance of yoga trainer Assistant professor Yellamanda.